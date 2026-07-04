Last Updated on Saturday, 4 July 2026, 17:18 by Denis Chabrol

Suriname on Saturday said that President Irfaan Ali was as late as May 15 informed by his Surinamese counterpart, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons that her government would fund the construction of the Corentyne River bridge.

“During the last discussions, Suriname clearly indicated its intention to take on the financing of the bridge over the Corantijn River,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

That is in stark contrast to Dr Ali saying earlier this week that “it was news to me” that a Suriname government minister stated that that Dutch-speaking nation would build the bridge across the bordering waterway and charge a toll. Reacting, the Guyanese leader also maintained that Guyana was only interested in a joint venture bridge, and until there was another proposal before him his position would remain the same.

The Suriname Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Cooperation said contrary to the impression created by the reporting, the financing of the bridge has already been a fixed part of the bilateral consultations between Suriname and Guyana for some time.

The ministry said the subject was discussed, among other occasions, during the meeting between President Ali and President Geerlings-Simons in Nickerie on September 13, 2025, the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 50th regular CARICOM summit in Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as during the virtual meeting between the two presidents on May 15, 2026.

The Suriname Foreign Ministry also emphasised that, given the scale and strategic importance of the project, time is needed to carefully assess the various financing options and to arrive at a sustainable and responsible financial structure.

“These principles and the intention of the current Surinamese government to finance the bridge were confirmed by Suriname during the most recent bilateral consultations between the two heads of state,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry said Guyana and Suriname also agreed that the technical working groups would jointly further develop the financial, technical, and operational aspects of the project, including the future operation of the bridge.

The Suriname government stressed the importance that a permanent link between the two countries could make a significant contribution to the further strengthening of trade, investment, logistical links, mobility of people and goods, tourism, and the broader socio-economic development of both countries. The Geerlings-Simons administration said it continues to advocate an open, constructive, and result-oriented dialogue regarding this project and other subjects of common and regional interest.

Just before the Progressive Reform Party (VHP) lost the May 2025 elections to the Dr Geerlings-Simons’ National Democratic Party (NDP), Guyana and Suriname had received bids from The Netherlands-headquartered Ballast Nedam and China Road and Bridges to construct the estimated US$300 million bridge under a Design, Build, Finance and Operate model.

That model had been recommended by the Trinidad-based consultancy firm, WSP Caribbean.

Planners envisage that the bridge would replace the 27-year-old ferry service between Moleson Creek in Guyana and South Drain in Suriname.