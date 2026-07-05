Last Updated on Sunday, 5 July 2026, 3:33 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana on Saturday categorically rejected Suriname’s claim that President Irfaan Ali was informed almost two months ago by his Surinamese counterpart, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons that her country would finance construction of the Corentyne River Bridge.

“Guyana wishes to categorically state that in the meeting held on May 15, there was no discussion on financing of the bridge or a signal of departure from the collaborative approach that has guided the project from its inception. Contrary to the impression now being conveyed publicly, Guyana has never been informed through the established bilateral mechanisms that the Government of Suriname intended to assume sole responsibility for financing the bridge,” Foreign Minister Hugh Todd said in a statement late Friday night.

When the position was stated last week in Suriname’s National Assembly, Dr Ali had dismissed that utterance. But on Saturday, that country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that Dr Ali was informed of “its intention to take on the financing of the bridge over the Corantijn River.”

Following is the full text of the statement by Foreign Minister Todd:

The Government of Guyana has taken note of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs International Trade and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname regarding the proposed bridge across the Corentyne River.

From the inception of this initiative, the bridge has been conceived as a joint project. Given its cross-border character, it has always been understood by both Governments that the planning, financing, construction, operation, and management of the bridge would be matters for joint consideration and agreement.

Indeed, the statement issued by Suriname today acknowledges that the Joint Technical Working Group has been mandated to continue discussions on the financial, technical, and operational aspects of the project. This is itself confirmation that financing has always been recognized as a matter requiring joint deliberation and agreement, rather than a unilateral determination by either Party.

The Government of Guyana also recalls that, at the initiative of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali the bilateral meeting was convened with the President of the Republic of Suriname on 15 May 2026, at the height of the severe flooding affecting parts of Suriname. Guided by the spirit of friendship and good neighbourliness, President Ali reached out personally to offer Guyana’s assistance. During that meeting, Guyana proposed the immediate deployment of a technical team from the Ministry of Agriculture, including specialists in drainage and irrigation, to support Suriname’s response efforts and to make available portable pumps and other technical expertise to assist in mitigating the flooding. Following that meeting, the Minister of Agriculture lent two high-capacity drainage pumps to Suriname, which the Surinamese indicated were to be installed at the Sabakoe Project and along the Indira Gandhiweg, near the Red Apple department store to support the water drainage of the Rahemal Project and surrounding areas.

Guyana further recalls that dedicated bilateral discussions on the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge were formally advanced following the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding in 2020 between the Governments of Guyana and Suriname during the administration of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Since that time, both Governments have consistently proceeded on the basis that the bridge is a shared strategic undertaking requiring joint planning and implementation. In keeping with that common understanding, Guyana and Suriname had jointly engaged prospective development partners with a view to securing financing for this important regional infrastructure project. Those joint efforts were premised on the recognition that the bridge serves the economic and social interests of both States and should therefore be developed as a genuinely bilateral initiative.

Guyana wishes to categorically state that in the meeting held on May 15, there was no discussion on financing of the bridge or a signal of departure from the collaborative approach that has guided the project from its inception. Contrary to the impression now being conveyed publicly, Guyana has never been informed through the established bilateral mechanisms that the Government of Suriname intended to assume sole responsibility for financing the bridge. Had such a proposal been formally advanced, Guyana would have considered it through the appropriate diplomatic and technical channels. No such proposal has been presented.

If the Government of Suriname has reconsidered its position on the financing arrangements, the appropriate course is not to communicate such a significant policy shift through public statements. Matters of this nature should first be raised directly with the Government of Guyana through the established bilateral framework, thereby allowing for a constructive exchange of views and a considered response.

Guyana remains firmly committed to the realisation of the Corentyne River Bridge and continues to believe that the project should proceed on the basis of transparency, mutual respect, consultation, and decisions reached jointly by both Governments.

The Government of Guyana stands ready to continue discussions in good faith through the agreed bilateral mechanisms with a view to advancing this transformational project for the benefit of the peoples of Guyana and Suriname