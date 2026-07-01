Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 20:36 by Denis Chabrol

Five guns and almost GY$80 million worth of foreign marijuana were seized on Wednesday at a house on Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

CANU also said two Guyanese men were arrested in connection with the bust comprised of four pistols, one rifle and 86 parcels of foreign marijuana weighing 98.32 pounds.