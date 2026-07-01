Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 20:15 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said there was no need to hold constitutionally-required consultation with the new Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed on the substantive appointment of a Chief Justice and Chancellor.

When asked by Demerara Waves Online News when he intended to consult with the Opposition Leader about those two top judicial officers, Dr Ali said his position contained in the letter the “then Opposition Leader” proposing the appointments of the Chancellor and the Chief Justice “remains the position of the government.” Quizzed on whether that had been communicated to the new Opposition Leader, Dr Ali said that was a “grey area that we have to navigate carefully.”

“The government continued after winning the election. In the continuity of government, we have expressed or suggested, based on the Constitution, a recommendation in terms of the Chancellor and the Chief Justice. That recommendation has not changed,” he said. Dr Ali restated that that recommendation “has not changed”, when pressed again on whether that should have been communicated to the new Opposition Leader.

But Mr Mohamed rubbished the President’s position that the old letter to now former Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton was not valid and could not automatically transfer to him. “My position is to confirm the Chancellor and the Chief Justice, he must have consultation with the Opposition Leader. Mr Norton is not the Opposition Leader. He (the President) needs to write me or call me and mention that he wants to meet on whatever issue. We can’t go with that letter,” he said. Mr Mohamed added that he was now mulling legal action to compel the President to consult with him. The Opposition Leader said the President should hold such consultations regardless of whether that person is his enemy or worst nightmare. “My lawyers will consult and we will move to the court because he must consult…I don’t know why Irfan is scared of me. Why he doesn’t want to sit and consult on the way forward as it relates to these position. Before he could have picked up the phone and call me. We have to put aside personal issues. We have a country to run and people are expecting us to ensure whatever we do is in the interest of the people,” he said.

Back in October 2025- almost two months after the September 1 general and regional elections and three months before the January 26, 2026 opposition parliamentary election of Mr Mohamed as Opposition Leader- President Ali had sought Mr Norton’s support for the substantive appointments of Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Justice Navindra Singh as Chief Justice. However, Mr Norton who was on his way out as Opposition Leader, did not lend his approval.

Asked specifically whether he supported the substantive appointments of Chief Justice Singh and Chancellor George-Wiltshire, the Opposition Leader declined to commit himself one way or another. “That one, I want to get back to you on that one,” Mr Mohamed said.

The President said after the parliamentary bipartisan appointments committee recommends the appointment of a new Police Service Commission (PSC) following the passing of its chairman, Patrick Findlay and member Lloyd Conway. “Definitely, wherever my role, as President, requires a Constitutional function to be executed; as a President, who strongly believes in democracy and the rule of law and governing, in keeping with the Constitution, you can expect that I will uphold the requirements of the Constitution,” he said.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic-led government distanced itself from Mr Mohamed, and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed almost immediately after the United States (US) Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on them and their businesses. The US accuses them of allegedly evading more than US$50 million in taxes payable to the Guyana government on more than 10,000 kilogrammes of gold exports. They have since been indicted in a Florida Federal court for alleged wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering linked to their gold trading business. The Mohameds are fighting a US extradition request.