Last Updated on Saturday, 27 June 2026, 10:25 by Writer

The policeman, who confessed to the premeditated shooting death of his Cuban girlfriend, has been charged with murder, police said on Saturday.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department, Deputy Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, told Demerara Waves Online News that Randy Thomas would be arraigned next Monday in the East Coast Demerara Magisterial District for the murder of Dailen Paneque Gómez.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with the recommendation proffered by the investigators to institute a charge of murder.

Mr Blanhum earlier this week said that Mr Thomas confessed to killing Paneque Gómez on June 18 in the backlands of Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The woman had earlier that morning left her Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, home for work at a health centre.

However, she never arrived.

Mr Blanhum said the policeman related that after buying rope from a Chinese supermarket in his home village of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he collected the woman and they went to Enmore Backdam.

Mr Thomas also told investigators that he and Paneque Gómez had a misunderstanding in his car and she assaulted him.

According to the Crime Chief, Mr Thomas also informed detectives that he placed a teddy bear to the woman’s head and shot her with an unlicensed gun.

Mr Thomas also reportedly said he dragged the woman’s body and dumped it in a clump of bushes.

Mr Thomas, according to Mr Blanhum, then dumped the gun, spent shell and the teddy bear before returning home and cleaning his car with hand sanitiser.