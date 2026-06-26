Last Updated on Saturday, 27 June 2026, 10:16 by Writer

An Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, man has admitted to killing his reputed wife and dumping her body in a trench, police said Saturday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News that Hemat Mohamed “confessed to inflicting the fatal injuries on his reputed wife due to a misunderstanding.”

He said Mr Mohamed remains in custody pending legal advice.

The dead woman has been identified as 46-year-old Shavannie “Bo” Hanoman of De Groot-en-Klien, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the suspect was interviewed and detectives conducted further investigative work relevant to the matter,” police said in a statement.

The reputed husband was not named by police but his age was given as 44.

The woman was reported missing after she did not return home.

After her body was removed from the canal, injuries were seen to the neck and other parts of the body, police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hanoman was reported missing after she failed to return home on Wednesday.