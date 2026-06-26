Last Updated on Friday, 26 June 2026, 21:21 by Writer

Three Brazilian men on Friday pleaded guilty to trespassing on the Lethem aerodrome and they were fined a total of GY$450,000, police said on Friday.

They are mechanic Jose Carlos Casto Bibeiro, 28, of Terezina, Brazil, carpenter Clebson Raoni, 37, of São Paulo, Brazil and operator Lucis Silva Marth, 35, of Boa Vista, Brazil.

They pleaded guilty to trespassing on the Lethem aerodrome on Wednesday, June 24, at the Lethem Airstrip, Central Rupununi.

The defendants appeared on Friday, June 26, before Magistrate Omadatt Chandan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read and translated to them by a court-appointed translator.

After they pleaded guilty, they were each fined GY$150,000.