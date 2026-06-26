Last Updated on Friday, 26 June 2026, 21:32 by Denis Chabrol

After the reputed husband of a woman, whose body was found in a trench at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, provided information to police, further investigations were being conducted, police said Friday.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the suspect was interviewed and detectives conducted further investigative work relevant to the matter,” police said in a statement. The reputed husband was not named by police but his age was given as 44 years.

The dead woman has been identified as 46-year old Shavannie “Bo” Hanoman of De Groot-en-Klien, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

The woman was reported missing after she did not return home. After her body was removed from the canal, injuries were seen to the neck and other parts of the body, police added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hanoman was reported missing after she failed to return home on Wednesday.