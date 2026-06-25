Last Updated on Thursday, 25 June 2026, 23:50 by Writer

As residents set fires and protested the death of a 16-year-old motorcyclist on a section of the Corentyne Public Road, the Guyana Police Force late Thursday night gave into opposition calls for a probe into how the boy died while fleeing lawmen.

Police said Aftaz King of Eliza Mary Race Course, Corentyne, Berbice died at about 6:45 pm on Princeton Access Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

“Enquiries disclosed that King was riding motorcycle #CL 5607 when he attempted to evade a Police patrol, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a utility pole,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

That is in stark contrast to claims by the main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party that police struck down the lad.

“Justice for young Altaf that was purposely hit by Police Officer in Corriverton,” WIN demanded.

More than two hours after the opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) called for an in-depth probe into the circumstances surrounding King’s demise, the GPF said its Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has commenced an “immediate investigation.”

“The OPR investigation will examine all aspects of the incident and establish whether there was any criminal or disciplinary culpability,” police said.

Police said King sustained injuries and was conveyed to the No. 75 Regional Public Hospital, where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival.

The civilian law enforcement agency said it recognised the seriousness of the matter and sought to assure the relatives of the dead teenager and members of the public that “appropriate action would be taken should any criminal or disciplinary culpability be established.”

Saying it was deeply disturbed by reports alleging that Aftaz was being pursued by officers attached to the Springlands Police Station while riding a motorcycle, PNCR-APNU called for a full, independent, transparent, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, immediate preservation of all relevant evidence, including police records, communications, and any available video footage, and appropriate action against any individual found to have acted negligently or unlawfully.

“The timely release of the findings to the public to ensure accountability and maintain public confidence.

The PNCR/APNU stands with the grieving family in their pursuit of truth and justice. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a child under such circumstances without clear answers and accountability,” the PNCR-APU said.