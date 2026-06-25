Last Updated on Thursday, 25 June 2026, 10:42 by Denis Chabrol

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday thanked Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, for his solidarity in the aftermath of Wednesday’s deadly and destructive earthquakes.

She singled out Dr Ali’s “willingness to offer support to the Venezuelan people during these difficult times.”

“His message conveys solidarity, respect, and a sense of neighborliness toward Venezuelans,” said Ms Rodriguez on X, formerly Twitter.

The death toll has risen to 164 and those injured stand at 971. Numerous buildings have collapsed and others badly damaged in Venezuela’s worst quake since 1900.

The Venezuelan leader is known for her bitter verbal attacks on Ali and the Guyana government in pressing Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo Region.

Since the United States’ ousting of President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, 2026, Ms Rodriguez has toned down her rhetoric towards Guyana, United States and ExxonMobil while still pressing the claim to the territorial claim.

Cuba,Trinidad and Tobago,and Barbados have also offered to assist Venezuela.