Last Updated on Thursday, 25 June 2026, 7:29 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Police Force constable confessed to killing a 26-year old Cuban woman by placing a teddy bear to her head and shooting her, in what appeared to be a well-planned murder, a top police investigator said Thursday

Twenty-year old Randy Thomas also told investigators that before meeting the woman on June 18, 2026-the same day she went missing on her way to work at the Mon Repos Health Centre- he purchased rope from a Chinese supermarket in his home village of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. He said he used the rope to tie her body and drag it into a clump of bushes in the Enmore Backdam area.

Mr Thomas said he killed Dailen Paneque Gómez after a discussion in his car escalated into an argument, she became “enraged and assaulted him” .Police said the constable led investigators to a clump of bushes where he dumped the body.

Mr Thomas said he then threw away the teddy bear along the roadway leading to the backdam and the unlicensed gun in nearby bushes. The man also told investigators that he discarded the deceased’s cellular phone and the spent shell over a bridge at Unity, East Coast Demerara

He said he returned to his home at Mahaica and cleaned his vehicle with hand sanitiser.

Prior to the incident, Mr Thomas said he contacted her and arranged to meet at Enmore and then travelled together in his motor vehicle to the Enmore Backdam.

The woman was reported missing on June 19.