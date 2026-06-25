Last Updated on Thursday, 25 June 2026, 6:49 by Denis Chabrol

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in Guyana on an official four-day State Visit, government’s Department of Public Information said Thursday.

Jamaica’s Foreign Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, is also accompanying the prime minister.

He was welcomed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Thursdau morning by Guyana’s Prime Minister Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Frank Anthony.

Prime Minister Holness arrived from neighbouuring Suriname where he attended a major oil and gas conference.

A part from the DPI’s Facebook post Thursday morning, the Guyana government provided no prior information or details about the Jamaican leader’s visit.