A painting, a gold brooch and lapel pin that were presented by President Irfaan Ali to then United States (US) President Joe Biden four years ago have been sent to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), according to the US State Department’s Federal Register.

The document states the painting titled “At Parika Stelling (Guyana)”, which was received on March 2, 2022, fetched an estimated value of US$650.00.

Similarly, the Guyanese leader on August 8, 2022 presented a gold brooch and Guyana flag lapel pin with an estimated value of US$736.

For calendar year 2022, the minimal value is US$415.00

The gifts were sent to the NARA which is responsible for managing the collection of foreign and domestic gifts to US presidents.

The register states the “Circumstances justifying acceptance” is “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S. Government.”

US law requires the US president, members of the cabinet and other top officials to disclose the receipt of gifts above a certain value.