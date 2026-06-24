Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, 17:16 by Denis Chabrol

National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners will now be able to receive their payments through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), Bill Express and Massy’s Money Gram, Chairman of that institution’s Board, Ramesh Persaud said.

MMG later clarified that NIS beneficiaries who elect to receive their pension payments through MMG may cash out those funds at authorized MMG agents nationwide.

Physical NIS vouchers cannot be encashed at MMG agents. Pensioners wishing to utilize MMG must provide their MMG account to NIS in order to receive their NIS payments directly through MMG.

MMG says it remains committed to expanding convenient and accessible payment options for Guyanese nationwide.

The new payment options were officially launched on Wednesday to coincide with the 600th monthly board meetings.

Finance minister Dr Ashni Singh said NIS pensioners can now encash their vouchers at 52 Bill Express locations, 55 Moneygram and 4,672 MMG locations, totalling 4,779 new locations.

Before, almost 40,000 of the more than 60,000 NIS pensioners could only encash vouchers at several commercial banks,14 NIS offices or 63 post offices countrywide.

“There is absolutely no reason why they should have to join a line and wait on their pension,” Dr Singh said at the launching ceremony at Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Currently, 20,000 NIS pensioners receive their pensions directly into their bank accounts.

In 2020, 11,932 pensioners were doing so but, according to Dr Singh, that figure has grown to 24,415 persons.

The finance minister appealed to the 39,052 pensioners, who are still receiving their pensions by book, to arrange to have them paid directly into their bank accounts.

He urged NIS to urgently launch “a mass public communications campaign” in simple layman’s language to arrange to have direct bank transfers of their pensions.

Meanwhile, the NIS Board Chairman said the number of claims has dropped to under 3,000 claims per month with about 2,000 being processed in two weeks

Mr Persaud said that the social security agency was developing its online platforms that would allow persons to communicate with NIS from the comfort of your home” from this year or next year.