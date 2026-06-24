Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, 15:35 by Writer

The Ministry of Public Works on Wednesday said a collision protection system has been installed at the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge (BJDRB).

Since the opening of the bridge, 4,323 vessels have passed safely beneath the crossing, reflecting the continued use of the Demerara River as an active navigation corridor.

“The collision protection system therefore plays an important role in protecting the bridge while supporting safe and orderly marine traffic,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the work was completed on June 18, by the contractor CRCCI-CRCCCL-CRBG Joint Venture.

“The collision protection system was installed around the main tower pile caps within the Demerara River. Its purpose is to protect the bridge’s critical substructure from accidental vessel impact by absorbing and reducing collision forces before they reach the main tower pile caps and other supporting elements,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry explained that the completed installation forms part of the bridge’s permanent safety and protection works.

According to the ministry, the collision protection system strengthens the resilience of the crossing, supports safer navigation near the main span, and contributes to the long-term operation of “this major national infrastructure asset.”