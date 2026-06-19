Last Updated on Friday, 19 June 2026, 12:55 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) on Friday appealed to the government to urgently fix interior access roads in mining areas that have been severely damaged due to heavy rainfall.

In a statement, GGDMA Managing Director, Avalon Jagnandan called on the relevant ministries and authorities to

“help rapidly repair the damaged road infrastructure that will allow miners to access mining areas more easily.”

Minister Vickram Bharrat later said in this update here that Mining district roads will be fixed after rain eases.

He said the situation was very serious in the mining districts and was severely affecting miners and their production at a time when gold is at an all-time high. The London Fix opened Friday with gold being bought at U$4,164.55 per ounce.

Asked if the authorities were contacted before issuing the public appeal on Friday and whether government had responded, Mr Jagnandan said “This issue with the severe weather pattern and the tremendous negative impact on the infrastructure for the mining Sector is current and we are now addressing same.”

Though there was no immediate projected statistical impact of the poor weather on gold production, the GGDMA Managing Director also told Demerara Waves Online News that it would certainly have a negative impact on gold production if the poor weather pattern continues and the roads are not fixed. “Miners would not be able to properly access their work grounds and get key supplies in their camps. These will certainly hinder production,” he added.

In its statement, the Association says that the rains have also forced several operators to close camp as the areas are unworkable because of flooding. The GGDMA cited the severe situation along the Puruni River, which has overtopped its banks to such an extent that the natural river channel is no longer distinguishable from the surrounding lands. As a result of the excessive width and the strong, fast-flowing current, the association says pontoon crossings in the area have been suspended, further restricting access and disrupting mining operations.

The Association is advising miners, who are working in the wet conditions to exercise extra caution as the ground can be more unstable. Several mining pits have collapsed in recent weeks, killing and injuring miners and in some cases damaging or destroying equipment.

They have reminded miners to follow all safety protocols and the guidance of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and to continue to sell their gold to the Guyana Gold board or licensed

buyers and to keep all their records as evidence.

The GGDMA also says the increase in criminal activity in certain areas within the hinterland is also dampening the spirit of vulnerable miners operating in these areas. Several miners have been beaten and robbed in recent months in mining districts.