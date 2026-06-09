Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, 17:04 by Denis Chabrol

A 23-year old farmer of Zeelugt new scheme, East Bank Essequibo on Tuesday appeared in court on a charge of murder, police said.

Mr Shaheed Mohamed, who also lives at Providence, East Bank Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable offence,. He is accused of the murder of seven-year old Adriel Aftab Mohamed.

Leonora Magistrate, Alisha George remanded Mr Mohamed to prison until his next court appearance on July 20, 2026.

The man was arrested on Saturday, June 6, 2026, one day after he allegedly slit the lad’s throat and severely injured the said boy’s 72-year old grandmother at their residence in Phase 3, Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Investigators were told that at about 5:05 AM, a relative went to the home where he discovered the injured pensioner and the boy’s motionless body.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and her condition was listed as stable.

Police said Mr Mohamed is not related to the boy or the woman, and there was no evidence of theft.