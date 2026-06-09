Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, 18:14 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) has achieved a major milestone in accounting education with the accreditation of its Bachelor of Accountancy Degree Programme by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), one of the world’s leading professional accounting bodies, the tertiary institution said Tuesday.

Valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030, the accreditation formally recognises the quality and international comparability of UG’s accounting education while further enhancing the value of the degree on the global stage.

While University of Guyana graduates have previously benefited from ACCA exemptions on an individual basis, this is the first time the institution has secured formal accreditation for the programme itself. The achievement represents a significant step in aligning UG’s academic offerings with international professional standards and further strengthens its position as Guyana’s leading institution for business education.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin thanked Dr Alfred Aaron; Dean of SEBI Professor Leyland Lucas, and members of the ACCA and local accounting firms for their guidance and support in leading the preparation for the long-anticipated mark of quality. “We are delighted to celebrate another step towards making the University of Guyana into a world-class university. Dr Aaron and SEBI are working with local partners and ACCA on several other products which will add value to our students and accelerate their certifications for quicker entry into professional practice. This is a big win for our students,” VC said.

Dr. Alfred Aaron, Head of the Department of Accountancy and Finance within SEBI, described the accreditation as a landmark achievement for the University. “This accreditation confirms that our Bachelor of Accountancy programme meets internationally recognised standards and reflects the quality of teaching, curriculum design, and assessment within the department. It is a significant achievement for the University and a major advantage for our students, who will now have a more direct pathway towards global professional certification,” Dr. Aaron said.

The accreditation brings significant benefits for both current and future students pursuing careers in accounting, finance, auditing, and related fields. Graduates of the Bachelor of Accountancy programme from 2026 onwards who pursue the ACCA qualification will be eligible for exemptions from four papers: Business and Technology (BT), Management Accounting (MA), Financial Accounting (FA), and Corporate and Business Law (LW). This means graduates will only be required to complete nine remaining ACCA papers on their path to obtaining the globally recognised professional qualification.

The successful accreditation shows the commitment and collaboration of faculty, administrators, and professional staff across the University. Dr Aaron extends appreciation to Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin and Dean of SEBI, Professor Leyland Lucas, for their leadership and support throughout the process. The accreditation effort was led by Dr. Aaron, who coordinated the submission and documentation process.

UG also acknowledges the support provided by the ACCA Trinidad team, particularly Ms. Anouska Sammy, Senior Business Relationship Manager, and Ms. Aisha McKenna, Business Relationship Manager, whose guidance was invaluable throughout the accreditation process.

This accreditation reflects the University’s commitment to academic excellence, professional relevance, and the development of globally competitive graduates who can contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s rapidly evolving economy. “As the country continues its unprecedented growth and development, UG remains committed to producing highly skilled accounting and finance professionals equipped with academic knowledge and internationally recognised professional credentials,” UG added.

UG says this latest achievement builds on SEBI’s ongoing efforts to expand specialised, industry-responsive educational opportunities. The School recently launched an Associate Degree in Oil and Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit, and a Graduate Executive Diploma in Oil and Gas Accounting/Taxation/Audit.

In 2025, the University of Guyana attained institutional accreditation from the National Accreditation Council (NAC) for the first time in its history since its establishment in 1963. The achievement affirmed the University’s commitment to maintaining high standards across its academic, administrative, and student support systems, while strengthening confidence in the quality of a UG education both locally and internationally.