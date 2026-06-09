Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, 16:45 by Denis Chabrol

Top officials of the Brazilian government and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) on Friday focussed on the aging agricultural workforce among other issues.

“Among the key issues examined were strategies for addressing the aging agricultural workforce and attracting younger generations to careers in agriculture. Participants emphasized the need to make agriculture more appealing through innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and improved access to markets,” World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG).

Under the chairmanship of WTCG Executive Director Wesley Kirton, he facilitated wide-ranging discussions on the opportunities and challenges confronting modern agriculture.

A WTCG statement said the discussions also focused on the transformative role of science and technology in agriculture, including the growing application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and precision agriculture techniques to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience. Other areas explored included logistics and transportation challenges, market access opportunities, compliance with food safety and phytosanitary standards, cultivation best practices, and the selection of suitable crop varieties, livestock breeds and seed stock, WTCG added.

WTCG said the impact of climate change on agricultural production and food security was also a major area of focus, with participants exchanging views on adaptation strategies and the importance of regional and international cooperation in building resilient agricultural systems.

The meeting further explored opportunities for future collaboration between IICA and WTCG following the signing earlier Tuesday of an agreement between IICA and the Government of Guyana. Both organizations expressed an interest in working together on initiatives that support agricultural development, trade facilitation, innovation and capacity building, WTCG added.

Discussions also highlighted private sector investments in agriculture, including the dairy farm being established by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) at Moblissa and the juice production operations of DDL subsidiary TOPCO. These ventures were cited as examples of efforts to strengthen Guyana’s agro-processing sector, reduce import dependence and create new economic opportunities.

The working lunch underscored the importance of partnerships among governments, international organizations and the private sector in advancing agricultural transformation and food security throughout the region, the organisation added.