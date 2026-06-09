Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, 16:32 by Denis Chabrol

By – Patrice Quesada, Coordinator, IOM Caribbean

The last few weeks have been particularly rich for migration dialogues in the Caribbean. Moving between global, regional and national spaces, I’m encouraged by how they point in the same direction: migration is now firmly recognized as a development issue as the region is getting ready to move from commitment to action.

At the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), held at the UN General Assembly in New York from 5–8 May, the strong presence of Caribbean delegations was noticeable, with 10 countries attending, including Ministerial representation from Barbados and Belize. This result is also thanks to the leadership of the CARICOM Secretariat in motivating Member States’ engagement in the IMRF.

We believe this is more than symbolic. It reflects a growing regional consensus that well-managed migration matters. Through their statements at the IMRF, we can now see how Caribbean states want to shape the agenda on migration, reminding us that while migration realities are national, many solutions are regional and global.

I retain two messages from the IMRF that resonate most for the Caribbean. First, that migration governance must be grounded in national realities and reflected in concrete pledges and follow-up. Second, that migration cannot be addressed in isolation: it is deeply interconnected with labour markets, demographic change, climate vulnerability, and development planning.

This was evident in several national and local engagements across the Caribbean.

In Saint Lucia, discussions on May 18th at the launch of the country’s draft migration policy took place against a backdrop of falling birth rates, skills shortages and sustained emigration. The national conversation has been nuanced, acknowledging both the pressures and the opportunities migration brings. What stood out most was the recognition that a migration policy must link labour needs, diaspora engagement, remittances, return and reintegration, and protection as parts of a single, coherent response to demographic change and climate vulnerabilities.

In Jamaica, on May 4th, Clarendon became the first parish to formally integrate migration considerations into its long-term development planning. This is encouraging as migration governance does not begin and end at the national capital. Parish councils, municipalities, and local authorities are on the front line. They deliver services preserving social cohesion, and their leadership is critical for migration policies to be grounded in the everyday realities of Caribbean citizens.

Guyana, too, offered a compelling illustration of context-specific policymaking. On May 20th , discussions led by the Ministry of Labour highlighted how migration is being approached in the context of rapid economic transformation, labour demand, and skills development. Here, the focus has been on balancing opportunity with protection, ensuring that migration supports national growth while safeguarding workers’ rights and promoting orderly systems.

These country-contexts differ, but one shared opportunity kept resurfacing: the diaspora as a strategic development partner – not just a source of remittances. Caribbean ties remain strong despite distance, rooted in identity and solidarity. Whether through investment, skills transfer, temporary or permanent return, or advocacy abroad, the diaspora remains one of the region’s greatest assets. The challenge now is to engage more deliberately and inclusively.

Important technical discussions also took place in May, moving political commitments towards implementation. On the 21st and 22nd, CARICOM, with support from ILO and IDB, convened a regional technical meeting on labour migration. It was encouraging to hear labour practitioners from across CARICOM exploring the core question: how can migration help address labour shortages while ensuring decent work and fair recruitment for all workers? At the national level, in Barbados, on 27-28 May, strategic planning on the national population policy, supported by UNFPA, echoed this message. Addressing demographic decline and ageing require forward-looking planning, including managed migration across all sectors, since health, labour, education, social protection, planning authorities, and economic actors all have a role to play.

In The Bahamas also, various government sectors came together on May 26th at the invitation of IOM and the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority, to assess national frameworks for the management of inter-island and cross border mobility in the event of disasters. This collaboration across sectors seeks to ensure that those who must move in times of disaster can do so without fear, as their basic human rights and dignity will be protected.

Taken together, these engagements demonstrate that the Caribbean is ready to step forward. Migration is now firmly on the policy agenda. The next phase must be about widening the conversation and deepening ownership.