Last Updated on Monday, 1 June 2026, 21:15 by Writer

A Guyana Police Force lance corporal was seriously injured on Monday morning when a motorcar swerved into the path of the motorcycle he was riding, causing him to fall.

The accident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. on the Kumaka Public Road, Moruca, Region 1 (Barima-Waini).

Investigators were informed that a motorcycle #CR 3340, driven by a lance corporal of police of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and motorcar #PPP 9918, driven by a 55-year-old councillor of Haimaruni Village, Moruca, Region 1 were involved in the mishap.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcycle was proceeding west along the southern side of Kumaka Public Road when the motorcar reportedly turned right into the path of the motorcycle.

“As a result, the motorcycle collided with the front right side of the motor car. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway, where he sustained injuries about his body,” police said.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a conscious condition and taken to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he was treated and admitted, the police force also said in a statement.

Police said a breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and no trace of alcohol was detected.