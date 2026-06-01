Last Updated on Monday, 1 June 2026, 21:45 by Writer

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) on Monday inked a GY$150 million multi-year conservation pact with Beharry Holdings Inc (BHI) to support biodiversity conservation activities at the Centre.

Chief Executive Officer of Iwokrama, Dane Gobin told Demerara Waves Online News that the pact is worth GY$50 million per year over an initial period of three years.

Originally announced at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Iwokrama Act on 18 May, the grant agreement was formally signed on Monday.

Iwokrama says the grant will be made annually and in the first instance will support the Centre’s monitoring programme.

Going forward, the Centre and BHI will jointly discuss areas of support for future years including education and awareness, research and science and community relations amongst other areas.

Mr Gobin notes “The Centre is grateful for the support of Beharry Holdings Inc. which is the largest local private sector contribution in the Centre’s history. I am happy that the Beharry group recognizes the importance of biodiversity conservation as they embark on an impressive expansion strategy in Guyana and abroad”.

The CEO added that “I hope that other local private sector businesses emulate the Beharry Group in support of the Centre which has been tasked by H.E. President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali to play a significant role in his Global Biodiversity Alliance initiative”.

This announcement comes weeks after the Centre was recognized as one of the top 50 eco-tourism destinations globally.

Chairman of Beharry Holdings Inc Suresh Beharry said “For nearly nine decades, the Beharry Group has grown alongside Guyana, and we recognize that our country’s future prosperity must be balanced with the protection of the natural assets that make Guyana unique.

Iwokrama is a globally respected model of conservation, sustainable development, and scientific research, and we are proud to support its important work through this multi-year partnership.

The Centre says it remains grateful to the Government of Guyana for their valuable ongoing support to the Centre.