Last Updated on Monday, 1 June 2026, 22:56 by Denis Chabrol

The Integrity Commission has ordered several prominent politicians, other former and current elected officials, members of the Judicial Service Commission members of the Guyana Elections Commission and other senior government officials to declare their financial assets by June 22, 2026 or they could be punished.

In a notice published in the Official Gazette on May 23, 2026, the Commission said those who fail to do so would be in breach of the Integrity Commission Act and could be fined GY$25,000 and six months imprisonment nor more than one year. Continued failure to file would attract an additional penalty of GY$10,000 per day.

Among those given until later this month to file declarations of their financial affairs, including assets, are former Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, and former parliamentarians Beverly Alert, Shurwayne Holder, Deonarine Ramsaroop, Dineshwar Jaiprashad and Jermaine Figueira.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Richard Van West Charles; Election Commissioners Vincent Alexander and Manoj Narayan; Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Newell Dennison; Commissioner of Lands and Surveys, Enrique Monize; Team Leader of the Guyana Power and Light, Kesh Nandlall; Registrar of Lands, Rosalie Robertson and Registrar of Deeds, Azeena Baksh.

The Chairman of the Public Accountability and Oversight Committee of the Natural Resources Fund, Clement Sealey, Board member of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Omar Narine, and Chairman of the National Sport Commission, Kashif Mohamed were also included in the list.

Others listed are several current and former mayors, current and former Regional Chairmen, Regional Executive Officers, and current and former Regional Councillors.

Under the heading of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) , the former Chief Justice and now acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Roxane George-Wiltshire; Justice Carl Singh; Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty, Senior Magistrate Alex Moore and eight other magistrates.

The Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Doodmattie Singh and TSC member Lancelot Baptiste as well as former Deans of the University of Guyana- Lambert Chester, Roslin Khan, Paulette Henry and Verlyn Klass, according to the Integrity Commission needed to submit their declarations.

They are all required to declare their income and assets- purchase price of land and buildings-cash in bank, life insurance policies, shareholdings, directorships and partnerships, other assets-motor vehicles, boats, government bonds, gifts and trusts-and liabilities such as mortgages, judgement debts and other debts.