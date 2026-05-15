Last Updated on Friday, 15 May 2026, 17:10 by Denis Chabrol

The two Surinamese and Guyanese men, who were arrested earlier this month allegedly with 45.6 kilogrammes of cocaine, have pleaded not guilty, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Friday.

The agency said 32-year old Ravindra Sanakumar and Surinamese 35-year old Amrishkoemar Mathoera were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking

Whim Magistrate, Michelle Matthias refused bail and remanded the duo to prison until June 4, 2026 for disclosure.

The men were arrested on May 8 at Springlands, Corentyne allegedly with the cocaine that CANU said fetches a European street value of €1.575 million (US$1.856 million) and GY$50 million locally. Head of CANU, James Singh further alleged that the narcotic was transported to Guyana to be placed on a vessel for eventually transshipment to a European country.

CANU said an Uzi firearm fitted with ammunition was also seized at the premises where the 40 brick-like objects were found.

The anti-drug agency said the cocaine was bound for Europe.