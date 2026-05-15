Last Updated on Friday, 15 May 2026, 17:24 by Denis Chabrol

FLOW, the National Water Purification Sustainability Initiative implemented through a collaboration between Recover Guyana, the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), and the Ministry of Education on Friday commissioned and handed over 15 water purification systems across secondary schools in Region Three.

The initiative says more than 9000 beneficiaries, including students and teachers, will now be able to access safe and reliable purified drinking water across schools in the region.

FLOW, the Signature Project of the Greater Guyana Initiative, represents a major national investment in education and environmental sustainability, focused on expanding access to clean drinking water, promoting reusable bottle use, and reducing environmental impact across school communities. Launched as a four-year national programme, the initiative aims to improve access to purified drinking water for more than 58,000 students across 141 public secondary schools, 10 TVET institutions, and four special needs schools by 2030, contributing directly to global sustainability priorities. All systems were formally handed over to participating schools between May 6 and 8, 2026, with headteachers and students expressing appreciation for the intervention and noting improvements in student wellbeing, hygiene standards, cost savings, and the overall learning environment.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony on Friday, May 15 at Tuschen Secondary School, Project Lead and President of Recover Guyana, Dr. Dave Lalltoo, noted that “Today, Region 3 proudly accounts for 16 completed FLOW sites, inclusive of the West Demerara Secondary School pilot project, which demonstrated extensive measurable impact by saving more than 65,000 plastic bottles within just nine months — ultimately helping to pave the way for the national expansion of FLOW across Guyana. He expressed “Through the partnership of Recover Guyana, the Greater Guyana Initiative, the Ministry of Education, communities, schools, technical experts, and countless hardworking individuals, Region 3 now stands as a national example of sustainable development done correctly,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge explained “this project is supported through the Greater Guyana Initiative, a 10-year, US$100 million commitment by ExxonMobil Guyana, Hess, and CNOOC to invest in Guyana’s development. Through this initiative, we are working to support projects that improve lives, strengthen communities, and create long-term value for Guyana.The FLOW Water Purification Sustainability Initiative is a perfect example of what that commitment looks like in action.”

Minister of Education Sonia Parag lauded the project stating ”“We believe in development through partnership, whether that is in education, agriculture, or healthcare. To witness the FLOW system firsthand and see how students are benefiting from it was truly amazing. This partnership is not only about development and shared benefits, but also about innovation and sustainability, all of which improve the quality of education. It aligns directly with the Government of Guyana’s vision to strengthen education and infrastructure while creating cleaner, safer environments and communities.”

Beyond improved access to clean water, the initiative is expected to deliver significant socio-economic and environmental value at both the school and community level, including projected savings of $87 Million within the region over a three-year period.