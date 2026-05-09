Last Updated on Saturday, 9 May 2026, 22:24 by Denis Chabrol

A 36-year old taxi driver drove to from Sophia to Georgetown Hospital with a broken knife in the middle of his chest, after he was stabbed by another driver during an occurrence of road rage, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.

Police said the hospitalised man’s condition was listed as “critical”.

A 34-year old painter of South Sophia, who is prime suspect in the stabbing, was arrested at the scene, and police say they have also recovered a brown wooden knife handle, believed to be part of the weapon used, was recovered at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday May 8, 2026 about 11:45 PM at Plum Park, Sophia.

Investigators were informed that the driver, who also lives in Sophia, was driving his motorcar along Farmers Field, Plum Park, Sophia, in the company of a female, while the suspect was driving in the opposite direction.

Police said while in the vicinity of a barber shop, both vehicles came alongside each other and neither was able to pass clearly, resulting in an argument between the victim and the suspect which escalated into a physical altercation.

“The suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim a stab to the middle of his chest, after which the blade broke and remained lodged in the victim’s chest. The victim subsequently drove to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Accident and Emergency Unit, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient,” police said in a statement.

The suspect was also taken to the GPHC for medical treatment.

Investigators said they were reviewing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings as part of the probe.