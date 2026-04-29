Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, 17:44 by Writer

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Wednesday joined key stakeholders to shape the structure and strategic direction of the recently launched Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Plus (NGAP+) programme.

“The stakeholder meeting marked a significant step forward, as participants collaborated on finalizing the programme’s structure and clarifying the responsibilities of each partner. A governing board will be established to oversee the implementation and ensure the NGAP+ Programme fulfills its mandate to deliver world-class aviation training and mentorship,” the GCAA said in a statement.

The NGAP+ proramme aims to inspire and equip youths aged 12 to 24 with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience required for dynamic careers in the aviation sector.

The GCAA said Programme Development Consultant of the United Kingdom-based International Air Cadet Training (i.ACT), Malcolm Evans addressed the stakeholders, emphasising that the programme’s ultimate goal is to prepare young Guyanese to fill a broad spectrum of roles within the aviation industry—ensuring a sustainable talent pipeline for the future.

GCAA Director General, Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Field said “The NGAP+ Programme is the result of an ICAO Resolution A39-29, that will address the shortages of personnel in the aviation sector.”

The UK i.ACT is working with Guyana to develop a comprehensive curriculum, including technical training.

Further details regarding application procedures and programme timelines will be announced in the coming months.

The GCAA launched the NGAP+ programme in December 2025.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School, Civil Aviation Training School, University of Guyana, Guyana Digital School, Guyana Defence Force, Guy Drones, Ministry of Education, Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and the Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana.

Their collective expertise and commitment underscore the collaborative spirit driving the NGAP+ initiative.