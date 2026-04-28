Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, 19:20 by Denis Chabrol

By Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Kemraj Parsram

Every Guyanese has voiced complaints about litter, yet not everyone is willing to acknowledge their own contribution to the problem. For years, littering has been an ingrained part of our daily lives. It’s visible along our roadways, in our markets, at the seawall, and in our drains. Its prevalence has led many of us to accept it as normal. But it is neither normal nor acceptable.

Let me speak candidly, not just as the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, but as a fellow Guyanese: the issue is not solely systemic. The issue lies with us. We take pride in our homes, keeping our yards clean. However, too often, once we step beyond our gates, that sense of responsibility vanishes.

A bottle is tossed from a car window. A food container is abandoned on a bench or discarded in the grass, drains, rivers, and creeks. Then, when the rains come and the waters rise, we question why flooding worsens. We point fingers and demand action. Yet, many of those same drains are clogged by the very waste we carelessly discard. This is why the message “Nah Dutty the Place, Man” is significant. It is not merely a slogan; it is a call to personal responsibility. Every Guyanese has a duty to care, to hold onto waste until it can be properly disposed of, to use bins where available, and to lead by example, especially for our children. Because children learn not from what we say, but from what we do.

The Government of Guyana continues to enhance solid waste management systems by improving collection services, expanding infrastructure, and enforcing regulations. These efforts are ongoing and essential. However, no matter how robust the system is, it will not succeed without public cooperation. Real change will occur when individual responsibility aligns with improved systems.

When citizens take ownership of their actions and the government ensures the structures are in place to support proper waste management, we will begin to see a cleaner, healthier Guyana. The next time you hold a bottle or a wrapper, pause. Consider where it belongs, and what message your action conveys. Because this country is not separate from us. It is us.

Nah dutty the place, man. Start with yourself.