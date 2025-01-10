Former PNCR MP James Bond justifies backing Irfaan Ali; Norton says Melanie Damishana outreach was a sham

Last Updated on Saturday, 11 January 2025, 0:39 by Writer

Former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Member of Parliament, James Bond said he decided to back the reelection of President Irfaan Ali because the Guyanese leader is a “dear friend” who has a drive to increase food production.

“President Ali has shown himself as a dear friend over the course of a few decades and even when he got into office, he has always called me, always checked up on me to ensure that I was okay. It’s a true friendship he has expressed and kept all through the years,” he said. He said Dr Ali has impressed him with his efforts to increase food production locally, regionally and internationally.

But PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton shrugged off any likely impact of Mr Bond’s decision and said the presidential outreach at Melanie Damishana at which he made the announcement was a sham as many of the attendees were not from that area. “I do political work in Melanie. I know Melanie. There weren’t many Melanie people there. It is evident that they do their normal thing of bringing in their crowd,” he said. Mr Norton said he was not concerned that other PNCR supporters might follow Mr Bond, adding that “the only time that something like that becomes a concern is if the people who are going have a support base.” Asked if he considered the fact that every vote counts especially given the narrow majority between the two major parties, he said a defector and family would not affect the PNCR’s success because thousands are needed to do so.

Mr Bond said he had also backed Mr Norton as PNCR Leader but noted that there was some doubt over whether he would be the opposition’s presidential candidate and so he has made up his mind irreversibly in favour of Dr Ali.

Mr Bond said since his decision, several persons from the PNCR, PPP and the coalition have called t0 support his move. “The outpouring has been tremendous”. Asked if PNCR member and opposition parliamentarian, Volda Lawrence, would be following him, he quipped: “Volda don’t follow me, I follow Volda.”

In response to PNCR supporters who might deem Mr Bond a ‘cut-throat’, judas or a ‘house slave’, he said none of the people with whom he shares his ‘love’ label him in that manner, as they do not matter to him because they have not shown any interest in him. He said no political party or government has been responsible for his business successes. “To my PNC brothers and all the Guyanese who (are) calling me house slave, I love you….The negative comments do nothing to me,” he said.

He shied away from saying whether he would be seen on the PPPC campaign trial , even as he appealed to Guyanese regardless of their political persuasion to “allow President Ali a second chance, a second term to complete his agenda for the country.” “I think if you break the momentum of President Ali at this time , it will set the nation back so I’m saying we should give him a second chance to continue his agenda; he has been delivering on his promises, he has been delivering on his commitments,” he said.

He said he would not be on any political platform criticising the PNCR or any other political party because “I’ve grown past that” but was ready to “play any small role” for Dr Ali’s reelection in Guyana’s interest. Pressed on whether he would accept an offer to be a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) candidate, he said “I’d be a fool to say I’m ruling anything out at this moment; it’s not on my agenda.”

Mr Bond dismissed suggestions that he would be seen as backing a government that is being often accused of corruption, saying the work of the Guyana Police Force is to investigate those allegations. “All allegations of corruption that the Guyanese people have identified should be investigated, should be highlighted,” he said.

While Mr Bond said he and Dr Ali had always enjoyed a good relationship for many years, he opted not to place any adverse weight on the police shooting him during an opposition protest in the Hadfield Street/Brickdam area in 2011 in deciding to support the reelection of the PPPC presidential candidate for a second term from 2025 to 2030. “When this thing happened, I forgave everybody,” he said. Back then, Mr Bond had said “I honestly felt that I was going to be killed by the police.”

Infrastructural works to support more than 100 Afro-Guyanese farmers aback Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, to embark on smart agriculture on five to 10 acres of land worth about GYD$100 million was being provided through the President’s support, said Mr Bond who still believes that the PNCR is a “strong” party with “strong leadership”. “I love the PNC. I would never stop loving the PNC,” he said. Mr Bond advised young Guyanese to get into the “lucrative” business of farming and said he was ready to share his business plans.