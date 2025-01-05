Pedestrians to wait a bit longer for working traffic lights

Last Updated on Sunday, 5 January 2025, 15:24 by Writer

Pedestrians, especially those in Georgetown, would have to wait until Cabinet gives the green light for a revamp of the traffic light system for all road users, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said at the weekend.

He said he would be taking a paper on traffic safety to Cabinet which established a sub-committee two months ago headed by Prime Minister Mark Phillips. Mr Edghill said traffic officers from all police divisions are also part of that process. “I suspect that we’ll be able to get that 0ut of the Cabinet sub-committee with a decision and then we’ll go out for procurement and get that done,” he said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News.

Though the government has been touting safer road use to reduce road accidents, pedestrians are often at the mercy of motorists because most the pedestrian lights are for several years now not working or only operable on one side of the road. “We are looking at an extensive transportation safety mechanism: traffic lights along the new highways, pedestrian crossings, where we have to put in traffic safety for schools,” he told a news conference.

Mr Edghill blamed motorists, and to some extent vandals, for damaging the traffic lights altogether. “The real problem that we have is that people are breaking as fast as we fix. The amount of vehicles that are hitting traffic lights is unbelievable,” he said.

When he was told that the motorist traffic lights are working at most junctions although they are part of the system, he said technicians were using parts to ensure others are functioning. “The guys have been cannibalising whatever is available to fix to ensure that we have, and we have to go out and buy more,” he said.

The Public Works Minister said the planned overhaul and expansion of the traffic light system would be extended to other areas beyond Georgetown.

Over the Christmas holidays, car slammed into one of the traffic lights at Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic, virtually uprooting the structure and tossing it into the canal. No one has removed the remnants which can soon gather solid waste around it and clog that waterway.

In other instances when the pedestrian traffic lights are working, they are blocked by party bill boards. This is especially the situation at Camp and Regent Streets.

Other members of the Traffic Safety sub-committee are Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal.