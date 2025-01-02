Stranded British Airways passengers arrive in Guyana, others depart CJIA for London

The Ministry of Public Works on Thursday said British Airways passengers, who were stranded in St Lucia, arrived in Guyana.

The ministry, which is responsible for the aviation sector, said passengers who were originally scheduled to travel from Georgetown to London’s Gatwick Airport, departed Thursday evening.

Sources said that a total of more than 200 passengers were moved on both British Airways flights.

According to the Public Works Ministry, due to the unavailability of seats on Thursday evening’s flight, seven passengers were unable to travel on the departed BA flight but would be accommodated on other commercial flights later Thursday evening and Friday.

The Public Works Ministry thanked the British Airways team for their cooperation in resolving the issue and ensuring the safe return of all passengers to their destinations. “We also thank the passengers for their patience and understanding during this unforeseen circumstance.” the ministry added.