CH4/LINDSAYCA files more claims concerning gas-to-energy project

Last Updated on Friday, 27 December 2024, 20:06 by Denis Chabrol

The joint venturers, CH4/LINDSAYCA, which have been contracted to build the US$759 million natural gas liquids and the 300 megawatt (MW) gas-fired electricity generation plants, have filed fresh claims, even as arbitrators seek to wrap up dealing with the first dispute for US$50 million, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Friday.

“There have been some additional claims by CH4 and LINDSAYCA, particularly as they relate to the soil condition and those would have to go through the technical process to see whether they’re justified or not,” he told a news conference.

Earlier this year, Project Lead, Winston Brassington had told an American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Guyana forum that in working to ensure soil stabilisation, more than 1.6 million cubic metres of sand, in addition to loam and crusher run, were put on the 100 acre site and tested with sophisticated equipment to achieve a settlement height of 4.5 metres.

Mr Jagdeo declined t0 provide further information, saying that the companies should instead do so because those matters could end up in arbitration. He said an engineering company, which was overseeing the contract, would have to give their views on the claim “whether it merits addressing or not.”

The Vice President said “I’m aware of the figure” but he refused t0 say how much money the new claims total. “I don’t want to make that known at this time. I don’t want to be pushing their case. Let them argue how much their claims are what they are for,” he said.

Unofficially, Demerara Waves Online News was told that the new claims would push the overall total to more than US$100 million.

Concerning the US$50 million claim, he said oral hearings were conducted last week in Miami. The dispute resolution panel is expected to hand down a decision by the end of January. If the parties accept the decision, the claim would be settled but if they do not, the claim would be sent to full arbitration, he added.