Police Force says obeyed court order, reiterates Immigration Officer not transferred

Last Updated on Monday, 9 December 2024, 11:02 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Monday said its Immigration Department obeyed the court order that allowed Assistant Police Commissioner Mr. Calvin Brutus’ wife, who is charged with money laundering, to leave the country.

“The Force recognizes and respects the ruling of the court, which permitted Ms. Aulder to travel overseas for medical reasons. In keeping with this directive, due process was followed to facilitate her departure.

A discussion occurred between Superintendent Stephen Telford, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, and Deputy Superintendent Harris, resulting in the necessary arrangements being made for compliance with the court order,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement, breaking its silence on media reports and criticism by the political opposition.

Through her lawyers, Ms Adonika Aulder had in October requested to leave Guyana for the United States for pregnancy-related medical treatment but a judge turned down the request before she and her husband were charged with several offences including money laundering.

Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty last Thursday ordered that Ms Aulder’s passport, a condition of bail, be returned and that she be allowed to travel. The accused woman and her son left Guyana the same day.

Emphasising that at no point Senior Immigration Officer Deputy Superintendent Phiona Harris act outside of her authority or against established protocols, the police force said she was never transferred. “The Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Mr. Telford, did not issue any transfer orders, nor was there any directive from the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) of the Guyana Police Force regarding such an action.,” the law enforcement agency said.

The GPF said it strongly refuted claims that officers were being threatened with demotion, transfer, or criminal charges in connection with that matter. “As a professional organization, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all members are treated fairly and in accordance with established procedures,” the Police Force said.

The Police Force urged members of the public and the media to exercise caution in the dissemination of unverified information. The GPF says it remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and the protection of all its members.