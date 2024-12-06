Cheddi Jagan Airport security officers arrested with cocaine- CANU

Last Updated on Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:09 by Denis Chabrol

Two Aviation Security Officers employed by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) were Thursday arrested in connection with the discovery of 4.2 kilogrammes of cocaine that investigators believed were to be handed to an outgoing passenger.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said 29-year old Keesha Greene of Lot 5 Grant Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara was arrested after anti-drug agents found 2.152 kilogrammes of cocaine “strapped” on her body during “routine” searches on several persons at the airport.

Greene on Friday pleaded guilty to being in possession of the cocaine for purpose of trafficking when the charge was read to her by Magistrate Wonda Fortune at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined of GY$3,228,000.

CANU said Greene’s boyfriend, Aviation Security Officer 28-year old Shaquille Thompson of Lot 5 Grant Road, Soesdyke was arrested in connection with the discovery of an additional quantity of cocaine that weighed 2.134 kilogrammes of cocaine that was stashed in a construction area at the airport.

Mr Thompson pleaded not guilty to the offense of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was refused bail and the matter was adjourned until 8th January 2025.

Meanwhile, Head of CANU James Singh denied that the wife and son of Deputy Police Commissioner, Calvin Brutus were deliberately targeted in a search while she was an outgoing passenger at the CJIA. He said they were searched while the operation was being conducted and CANU agents did not know of their connection to Mr Brutus because she does not use his surname.

Mr Singh said an online publication deliberately misrepresented what he said when the enquiry was made.