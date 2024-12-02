Manufacturing and Services Association say Trinidad port workers strike affecting shipments to Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 2 December 2024, 16:09 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on Monday expressed grave concern regarding the ongoing industrial

action at the Port of Port-of-Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, saying it has severely disrupted regional trade and impacted businesses in Guyana.

The Association said the strike and now ‘go-slow operation,’ which has been persisting for over two months, has caused significant delays in the clearance of containers carrying raw materials and time-sensitive goods.

“As a result, manufacturers and businesses in Guyana are incurring substantial financial losses, particularly during this critical Christmas season when import volumes are significantly higher. These delays have also contributed to price increases for consumer goods, including basic necessities, as businesses are forced to navigate higher costs associated with supply chain disruptions,” the GMSA added.

President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU), Michael Anisette told TV6 that dock workers felt “betrayed” by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by failing to establish the “right and wrong” of a recommendation for a pay hike.

Trinidad and Tobago plays a crucial role as a transshipment hub for the Caribbean, facilitating the movement of goods to Guyana and countries in the Caribbean. The GMSA noted that prolonged disruptions at its ports are jeopardising regional supply chains, with dire implications for businesses and consumers alike.

The GMSA called on the Government of Guyana to work with their counterparts to urgently intervene and facilitate a resolution to this impasse.

The Association urged port management and the SWWTU to prioritise dialogue and collaboration with the aim of swiftly restoring operations.

The recent Industrial Court ruling directing workers to resume duties is a step forward, but the underlying issues require immediate attention to prevent further disruptions.

“The GMSA implores the authorities to recognise the broader regional impact of these disruptions and to take decisive steps toward restoring normalcy at the Port of Port-of-Spain. A swift resolution is essential to safeguarding the economic interests of both Trinidad and Tobago and its trading partners across the Caribbean,” the GMSA also said.