Pres. Ali a “brand ambassador” for Indians, says PM Modi who was conferred with Order of Excellence

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 23:14 by Denis Chabrol

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence, on Wednesday praised President Irfaan Ali for his role among the Indian Diaspora in the country.

“Today, the Indian community in Guyana is making a very important contribution to its development. President Irfaan Ali is, himself, a brand ambassador for the Indian community. This is a matter of pride for me and for 1.4 billion Indians,” Mr Modi told the media in Dr Ali’s presence after they witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding on a range of areas of mutual benefit.

The Indian Prime Minister said Indian indentured labourers who arrived here from 1838 to 1917 to work on sugar plantations. “The people, who arrived in Guyana from India 180 years ago, laid the foundation for our relations,” Mr Modi said.

Many members of the Indian Diaspora in Guyana as well as Indo-Guyanese were part of a welcome ceremony for the Indian Prime Minister on arrival in Guyana from neighbouring Brazil where he attended the G-20 Summit. The Indian Prime Minister thanked the Guyanese leader for ensuring the welfare of Indians here. “President Irfaan Ali has always been ready to ensure the well-being of the Indian community. My special thanks to him for this.” Mr Modi said.

India places great emphasis on Indians and people of Indian origin around the world.

Prime Minister Modi said Guyana and India on Wednesday concluded a cultural exchange agreement until 2027 to “further strengthen our people-to-people ties.”

Later Wednesday, at a State Dinner held in the Indian leader’s honour, President Ali conferred on him the Order of Excellence for his “exceptional service to the global community.” He singled out India’s donation of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean during the pandemic of which Guyana received 80,000. “When many countries in the world told us we have to wait in a line and not only wait in the line but wait at the back of the line, India came forward and said ‘from the little we have, we will share with everyone in the line’ and that is remarkable,” Dr Ali said. The Guyanese leader said the India-CARICOM summit focussed on helping each other rather than competing. Bilaterally, he said India has supported Guyana in improving several areas such as new technologies, innovation, military cooperation, training, concessional loans, grants, cultural exchanges and health.

Responding, the Indian Prime Minister said the Order of Excellence also belongs to the entire population of India. “This is a living proof of the deep commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward every field,” he said. He again praised Dr Ali for his role in taking relations between the two countries to “unprecedented heights”. “Under his leadership, we are continuously moving forward in every direction. Even in today’s discussions, I felt his affection and respect for the people of India,” he said.