OPINION: The PPP Government -listening, acting

Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 23:13 by Denis Chabrol

By GHK Lall

Can it be said that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government is now an actually listening government? Yes, I say. Regardless if such listening only suits its interests. Yes, again. Could this listening and responding appropriately be due to elections hanging out in the street waiting for a date? Whether so or not, I say yes thrice. If answering affirmatively 33 times or 300, that PPP leaders, from Excellency Ali to VP Jagdeo to ministers listening and answering citizens’ calls, consider it done, blessings for me. The evidence of listening is there. I start in reverse order.

On Tuesday November 18th, SN carried my petition to Minister of Social Protection, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, to provide occasional advisories on 2025 pension book distribution. By day’s end, there was a Press Release from Human Services giving details of what to expect with that delayed distribution. The bulletin may have been ready, but I flatter myself that my letter hastened the ministry’s efforts. Thanks, Minister Persaud and team. There was the added detail that pensioners can have their pension sent to their bank accounts. Thanks again, Minister Persaud. I am weighing if the government could be trusted with such information. What the hell! The PPP Government can’t do worse to me than they have done before. There is little in terms of spicy, juicy numbers in that three decades plus account. In fact, I encourage Drs. Jagdeo, and Nandlall to inquire for themselves about how a true citizen lives. Bottom line: government listened, and pensioners know more about their books.

In October, President Ali arrived in a blaze of glory and announced the $200,000 cash grant. May the name Irfaan Ali be written in gold letters across Guyana. A week later, the irrepressible Ali returned for a second helping of adoration and adulation from overjoyed Guyanese masses. The cash grant was now lesser ($100,000) but a greater number of Guyanese are eligible. Who could argue with that, since a household by reasonable definitions could now involve 1, 3, or 5 (or several more) citizens who are over 18 years old. Talk about casting out the old and ringing in the new on January 1.2024, and there it was. Is the PPP, a listening government or what? According to Excellency Ali, the people spoke, and the government listened. I rearrange joyful lyrics: Stand by your (man) president, (Tammy Wynette and iron-willed former First lady, Hilary Clinton). Or, Brook Benton, Dear Mr. President (editor). Where are the woe begotten naysayers, critics, self-proclaimed experts now? To show that he was also listening, VP Barry Jagdeo grabbed the microphone and announced that he heard the cost-of-living cries of overseas-based Guyanese. He decide unilaterally that they also are eligible if in Guyana. Whatever voices have taken over Dr. Jagdeo’s head, they are better off staying right there. After Son of Sam heard voices in New York, I am keeping far from such characters.

Then trundling along came Archbishop Edghill, Minister of Public Works (righteous ones). He is getting 200 clamps to deal with truckers whose ayze haad and don’t listen, brukking up de place. Cardinal Edghill listened to citizens, acted swiftly. No prisoners seized, only trucks clamped. A work of gratitude (prayer) is said for this holy minister. I prayed for more like him in the PPP Government, but am withdrawing that idea. Guyanese may have difficulty absorbing all that richness. But he also had a hand in changing that sign at Lamaha Street and Vlissingen Road, when local road users reacted badly. Me, I have no clue about where the PPP got this new religion of listening to Guyanese, but I endorse fully. Good going, Most Reverend Edghill. Of course, that means I have my own plea made right now.

I take the liberty of recommending to Hon. Minister of Home Affairs, Major General Robeson Benn that he obtains 500 clamps to teach Guyanese car and SUV drivers a lesson. No parking means just that, and No Stopping the same thing. It is time that law and order to prevail, and Minister ‘No Nonsense’ Benn is the man for the job. I am volunteering to donate 10 clamps, on collecting my pension. Please listen, Minister Benn and please act accordingly.

Last, the PPP Government listened and acted in Leonora, President Ali’s birthplace. Though more of a mansion born, and not a manger, H.E Ali listened; however sluggishly. First it was Top Cop Clifton Hicken who paid a flying visit, and laid down the law. This dratted noise nuisance, lawless, business must be over. Then, Minister Benn had his own Leonora cameo. There it was -listening at its best. When a PPP man had complained publicly, PPP loyalists and luminaries abused him and abandoned him for being honest. Why, comrade? Why embarrass the government? The poor PPP comrade fellow living in anxiety and agony and these PPP proud boys were more concerned about the party’s image. Thanks, Mr. President for listening and passing the orders. Thanks Mr. Clifton and Minister Robeson for following through. Now, if there is only listening on oil….