Linden woman allegedly raped, robbed

Last Updated on Monday, 18 November 2024, 12:37 by Denis Chabrol

A woman on Monday alleged that she was raped four minutes and robbed of GY$660,000 in valuables and cash by an armed bandit, who entered her Amelia’s Ward, Linden residence through an unlocked door, the Guyana Police Force said.

The 42-year old woman said the incident occurred at about 1:30 AM. She told investigators that initially she told the man that she did not have any valuables but eventually she relented and handed 0ver two gold chains valued at GY$250,000; one pair of gold earrings valued at GY$200,000; one gold hand band valued at GY$200,000; one black and green flashlight valued at GY$5,000 and GY$5,000 in cash.

“The victim indicated to him that she did not have any money and he became annoyed and took her downstairs, threw her on a mattress which was spread on the ground and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her for about four minutes.

She narrated that thereafter, he continued demanding jewellery from her and being fearful for her life, she handed over the items mentioned to him. Thereafter, he made good his escape on foot through the back door,” police said.

According to the victim, on Sunday 17th November 2024, at about 8:30 AM, she retired to bed and forgot to lock her back door. The victim said she woke up at about 1:30 AM Monday morning and observed a male about 6 feet tall, slim-built and wearing short blue pants and a short-sleeved blue jersey, in her house.

She alleged that the man grabbed her from behind, placed a knife to her neck and began to demand cash and jewellery.

Detectives said they processed the scene and CCTV cameras seen in the area are to be reviewed. Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.