Trio jailed, fined for 10 kilo cocaine trafficking

Three men were Tuesday found guilty for trafficking in 10 kilogrammes of cocaine and each jailed for more than three years and fined more than GY$45 million, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

Those convicted by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court are Denzil Park, Ricardo Denhart and Patrick Ram.

CANU said they were each sentenced to three years, six months imprisonment and each fined GY$$15,117,000.

On August 14th 2018, CANU officers acting on information received intercepted two vehicles at Popeyes parking lot, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. A subsequent search was done on both vehicles and in the right side passenger front seat of the bus, a quantity of square brick-like parcels, suspected to be cocaine, was discovered.

Park, 49, a businessman; Denhart, 47, a taxi driver; Patrick Ram, 24, a minibus operator, and a 14-year-old all of Corentyne, Berbice, were arrested and charged for trafficking in over GY$7M worth in cocaine.