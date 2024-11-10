One dead, another injured in Mazaruni boat collision

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 November 2024, 21:18 by Writer

One man was killed and another injured in a b0at accident in the vicinity of Fish Pond, Middle Mazaruni River, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said Saturday.

The mishap occurred at about 11 am Saturday when a 40 horsepower-equipped wooden boat drove in the path of a “River Quest” jetboat captained by Odil Cozier.

The dead person was identified as Davenand Williams of Kangaruma Village, Middle Mazaruni River. The GPF said he sustained facial injuries.

James McKenzie survived the incident with injuries to his leg and back.

Police said the jetboat was navigating towards Isseneru Village on the right side of the Mazaruni River with four passengers and cargo. Williams and a passenger, James McKenzie, were travelling in a wooden boat in the opposite direction on the same side of the river.

“Upon seeing the wooden boat, Cozier attempted to steer the jetboat further to the side. However, the wooden boat unexpectedly turned into the path of the jetboat, causing the wooden boat to capsize, and the two occupants to be thrown into the river,” the GPF said.

Investigators were told that passengers in the jetboat managed to pull Mr McKenzie and Williams from the water and transported them to Issano Landing.