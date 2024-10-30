CCJ rules PPP parliamentary secretaries can return to the National Assembly

Last Updated on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday ruled that two Parliamentary Secretaries that were appointed by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration after the March 2020 general elections could now sit and participate in the National Assembly.

CCJ Judge, Winston Anderson said the decision, which was prepared by the President of the Court, Adrian Saunders, was unanimous.

Ms Sarah Brown and Mr Vikash Ramkissoon’s membership and participation in the Assembly had been challenged by A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian and Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones on the grounds that they ought not to do so because they are PPP candidates.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall told Demerara Waves Online News immediately after the ruling that the decision means that “constitutionalism has triumphed.” “The constitutional provisions in relation to this matter have now been finally and c0nclusively interpreted. Whatever ambiguities and equivocations that may have existed, they have now been removed by a clear and precise judgement from our final court,” he said.

The Guyana Court of Appeal had upheld the High Court’s decision by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire that Ms Brown and Ms Ramkissoon’s participation and placement in the House was unlawful because they could not have done so other than by an extraction from the list of candidates.

The Parliamentary Secretaries, Mr Nandlall said, would continue not to have voting rights.

Justice Anderson said the CCJ that an elected member of the National Assembly is a member whose name is extracted from a successful list, allowing for a coherent and consistent application of the term throughout the Constitution. Additionally, he says this interpretation also aligns with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.