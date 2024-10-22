France’s processing of Schengen visa in Guyana faces scarcity of euros

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 20:04 by Writer

The French Diplomatic Bureau on Monday began processing Guyanese applications for a Schengen visa to France, but already officials say there is a scarcity of euros (€) to pay for the processing.

“Some people have difficulties getting euros because we are asking for cash and cash in euros and I’ve learned this morning that not all banks and not all cambios have this possibility to buy euros so this is a limitation which explains that it is not necessarily very easy although it is much better than, of course, going all the way to Paramaribo but still there is a limitation on the euros,” France’s Ambassador to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste told Demerara Waves Online News.

He said visa payments are only accepted in euros but there is not much of that currency available in Guyana.

The cost of a Schengen visa is €90, while visas specific to French Guiana, Guadeloupe and Martinique cost €60. The French envoy explained that the applications would be taken to the French Embassy in Paramaribo and then transmitted to the French Ministry of Interior for processing that could take a maximum of 10 days.

Instead of travelling to Paramaribo, Suriname, to obtain a Schengen visa, Guyanese could apply in Georgetown if they are going to France “as their main destination.” Mr De Lacoste said France might eventually hire a specific agency to collect applications, instead of the French Embassy collecting them directly. He said French Embassy officials would return to Guyana in November for two days to accept more applications. On the first day of accepting applications, the French Ambassador said there were people interested in visiting Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Mr de Lacoste explained that the Schengen visa being issued by the French Embassy is “strictly” for visit to France for specific purposes but that could change if France reaches agreement with other European Union (EU) member states to allow Guyanese to enter the EU area from other countries.

He said France opted to allow Guyanese t0 apply for a visa in Guyana in an effort to boost business and tourism as well as foster closer relations. “Obviously, we want to foster bilateral relations, including business relationships between France and Guyana. Many French entrepreneurs living here, working here, making business in Georgetown were telling us of this possibility here was hindering their work and in general,” he said.

Guyana is one two countries that France was using a mobile biometric capturing system.