France, Guyana talk about handing over criminals

France and Guyana on Tuesday discussed the need to strengthen cooperation in bringing wanted persons to justice in both c0untries, including the overseas department of French Guiana, and the return of Guyanese after serving jail terms, France’s Ambassador to Guyana Nicolas de Lacoste said.

“We have people we are looking for. Sometimes they take refuge here in Guyana or they escape to French Guiana and your government is asking for them so we have vey important cooperation to boost,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. He confirmed that France does not extradite persons to countries where they are liable to face the death penalty.

A spokesman for the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall confirmed that he held talks with the French envoy who is based in Suriname.

There is a large Guyanese population, including fugitives, in French Guiana.

Ambassador de Lacoste said France was keen on Guyana handing over French nationals as well as foreigners from third countries who had committed offences in French Guiana and were hiding out here.

He also said France wants to return Guyanese to their homeland after they have been convicted, served jail terms and are now living there illegally. “Guyanese, who have been sentenced in France and have been in jail for five, 10 years. If they have completed their term, they are freed and what we are asking is for the Guyanese authorities to get them back in Guyana,” he said.