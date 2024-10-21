Bandit shot to abdomen during foiled robbery

Last Updated on Monday, 21 October 2024, 22:19 by Denis Chabrol

A so far unidentified bandit was shot twice to his abdomen by a businessman during an attempted robbery at a Tech Guy Solutions on Middleton Street, Georgetown, police said.

The incident occurred Monday morning at about 11:40 AM when a man, whose name and other particulars were not immediately known, entered the premises and pointed a .38 revolver at the businessman who was sitting on a chair.

According t0 the Guyana Police Force, the man walked into the store and asked to fix a phone. “The businessman then got up from his seat to attend to the ‘suspect’, who pointed a firearm at him and demanded that he hand over cash,” the law enforcement agency added.

At that time, a 33-year-old businessman from Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, entered the store, and the suspect turned his attention and firearm to him. “A scuffle ensued between the two of them, and during the scuffle, the suspect discharged a round, which hit the 33-year-old businessman on his left hand,” police said.

Investigators were also informed that the owner of Tech Guy Solutions took out his .32 pistol, which had 12 rounds, from his pants waist, and and discharged two rounds, which hit the suspect on his abdomen, and he fell to the ground. “The businessman then took away the suspect’s gun and called the Police. He handed over the firearm to the Police on their arrival at the scene,” police said.

The suspect was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent surgery, and his condition was listed as “serious”.

Meanwhile, police said the 33-year-old businessman from Industry was admitted to a private city hospital in a stable condition.