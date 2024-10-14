TOTALTEC launches CampBOSS Inc. and its first hospitality complex in Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 14 October 2024, 7:07 by Denis Chabrol

TOTALTEC Inc., a leading Guyanese provider of integrated services to the energy and construction sectors, on Sunday announced the launch of CampBOSS Inc., its wholly-owned hospitality group.

CampBOSS is set to open its first state-of-the-art hospitality complex in Houston, Greater Georgetown, in December 2024.

The company says new facility will offer a comprehensive range of amenities, including 52 comfortable rooms with plans to expand to over 100 rooms in the next 6-8 months; restaurant seating for 88 guests, including a VIP/conference dining room, and a second kitchen dedicated to catering services; a fully equipped spa and fitness center for guest relaxation and well-being; a modern conference center for meetings and events, and a refreshing pool and a relaxing roof terrace.

“CampBOSS is designed to provide affordable, high-quality accommodation and services to meet the growing demand in Guyana’s dynamic market,” said Lars Mangal, CEO of TOTALTEC Inc. “We are committed to delivering exceptional cuisine and outstanding service, setting a new standard for hospitality in the region.”

The company says this complex is strategically located in a secure, safe, and quiet environment in Houston, providing convenient access to key business districts and transportation links. CampBOSS will offer flexible room rental models to cater to various needs and budgets, with integrated services including catering, maintenance, laundry, and a dedicated camp concierge.

The facilities boast a modern architectural design, featuring floor-to-ceiling glazing and stylish furnishings, creating a comfortable and sophisticated atmosphere.

CampBOSS says it also provides fast track facilities & fully integrated services to companies operating in Guyana and beyond, specializing in the provision of modular facilties, catering, maintenance, laundry, and camp management for remote site operations. Their modular facilities are renowned for their quality and unique design, fabricated in Guyana by certified and skilled Guyanese craftsmen and women.

TOTALTEC Inc. is a leading provider of integrated services to the energy and construction sectors in Guyana and Suriname. The company is committed to driving capacity development and delivering sustainable growth for its clients and stakeholders.

About CampBOSS Inc.

CampBOSS Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TOTALTEC Inc., specializing in providing hospitality and support services to companies operating in Guyana and beyond. CampBOSS offers a range of services, including catering, accommodation, maintenance, laundry, and camp management.