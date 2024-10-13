Sydney Amaliya Fraser admitted to the Guyanese Bar

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 October 2024, 18:47 by Denis Chabrol

Sydney Amaliya Fraser, an exceptional legal mind with an impressive academic and professional journey, was formally admitted to the Bar of Guyana on October 10, 2024.

The ceremony was presided over by the Honourable Chief Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire, with the Honourable Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards in attendance—an honour that speaks volumes about Sydney’s remarkable achievements and the legacy she continues to build upon.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies (Mona), Sydney earned her Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours and was a top performer in several fields of law, including International Human Rights Law and Gender and the Law. She continued her legal training at the Hugh Wooding Law School, where she graduated with honours, earning a place on the Principal’s Honour Roll and winning the American Caribbean Law Initiative Prize for her participation in the prestigious American Caribbean Law Moot Court competition.

Sydney has also demonstrated a profound commitment to human rights and social justice, having participated in initiatives like the UWI Rights Advocacy Project and the Harvard Model United Nations Social Venture Challenge, where she was part of the winning team. Her leadership in founding the Education Equity Foundation, aimed at improving access to education in underprivileged communities, exemplifies her dedication to service and societal change.

Sydney’s application for admission was presented by her father, Stephen Fraser, S.C. This admission marks a significant milestone not only for Sydney but for her family, whose contributions to the legal profession have shaped the landscape of law in Guyana and beyond. Her lineage boasts distinguished legal professionals, including H.B Fraser, distinguished solicitor, former Justices Maurice Charles and H. Aubrey Fraser, who was the first principal of the Norman Manley and Hugh Wooding Law Schools, and Clarence A.F. Hughes, S.C. all of blessed memory, and now Sydney joins her father and Nigel Hughes at the active bar.

Chief Justice George-Wiltshire, in her enlightening and motivating charge to Sydney, emphasised the importance of service through the law. The Chief Justice noted Sydney’s academic excellence in Human Rights and Gender and the Law courses and challenged her to use her skills and passion to advocate for vulnerable groups. Her address highlighted the significant role that Sydney can play in advancing human rights, justice, and equality in Guyana and beyond.

In her thank-you speech, Sydney expressed heartfelt gratitude to the court and to those who had supported her journey, stating “As I stand before you all today, I am overwhelmed by several emotions… I feel immense gratitude. Gratitude towards my parents… my father who I am lucky enough to have present me here today, who has set an example as a professional that I can only hope to emulate, and my mother, the epitome of strength and selflessness, who has given up her dreams so that I can live mine”

Sydney also spoke passionately about her calling to serve, stating: “As I step into my role as an Attorney-at-Law, I am acutely aware of my duty to serve. As I look at Guyana and indeed the world beyond, where injustice and inequity exist as a plague, I feel the call to serve more than ever. Today marks the first step towards a new beginning and hopefully my first step in answering that call.”

Her admission to the Bar is a continuation of a legacy of legal excellence and an embodiment of integrity and dedication to justice. Sydney looks forward to contributing to Guyana’s legal profession and advancing her vision of using law as a tool for progress and equity.

Sydney’s family.