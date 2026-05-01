Last Updated on Friday, 1 May 2026, 18:38 by Denis Chabrol

by Sherwood Clarke

Sherwood Clarke is the General Secretary of the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) and the Second Vice-President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG).

I am proud to serve as the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG). Our unions represent diverse workers with long histories of improving working conditions and quality of life across industries ranging from aviation and insurance to retail. For more than seven decades, we have been dedicated to fairness and justice for our members and to advancing the interests of workers across Guyana.

Our core values are built on solidarity, equal treatment, and inclusion. We believe every worker deserves dignity and respect, because fairness at work strengthens not only our workplaces, but also our economy, our communities, and ultimately our nation.

We fight for the rights of all workers and we stand against all forms of discrimination. That is why we were proud to endorse the Guyana Together campaign and join in solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana to advocate for the repeal of outdated and discriminatory laws and the passage of commonsense protections prohibiting discrimination in the workplace.

CCWU and FITUG believe that Guyana is strongest when we include everyone in our workforce, including our LGBT citizens. LGBT people are our neighbours, family, friends, and co-workers. They are an integral part of our communities and our workplaces.

Every person deserves the opportunity to work hard, succeed and be judged solely on their talent, skill and work ethic. Our laws should be on the side of protecting and supporting workers – not tolerating mistreatment that weakens our labour force, contributes to the “brain drain” that drives young workers away from our country, and undermines our shared prosperity.

Yet today, Guyana’s laws fall short. Currently, there are no explicit protections prohibiting discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in the workplace. That means for many of our LGBT neighbours, friends and colleagues, simply engaging in the labour market everyday brings with it the fear of being denied a job, passed over for a promotion, equal pay or even being fired, simply because of who they are or who they love. A safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment is not a privilege but a right.

In Guyana, we decided long ago that we needed laws to outlaw discrimination in the workplace. That’s why, nearly 30 years ago, Guyana passed the Prevention of Discrimination Act 1997 – prohibiting discrimination on the basis of 15 protected classes, including sex, age and religion. We passed this legislation because we knew our economy is strongest when everyone has a fair opportunity to work hard and provide for their families. There is now nearly 30 years of evidence that proves protections against discrimination are good for workers, employers, and Guyana’s economy as a whole.

However, these important workplace protections are still denied to those discriminated against because they are gay, bisexual or transgender. That is why CCWU and FITUG support commonsense legislation that would add “sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression” to the list of protected classes in the Prevention of Discrimination Act – ensuring that all hardworking Guyanese can participate in the workforce without fear of discrimination.

In the decades since these workplace protections were adopted, both public opinion and everyday life in Guyana have evolved. Today, major employers and companies have already implemented inclusive workplace nondiscrimination policies, recognizing that inclusion is not only the right thing to do, but also good for business. And across the country, a strong majority of Guyanese (over 72%) support extending these commonsense protections so that LGBT people can contribute to the economy and provide for their families without discrimination.

Guyana has consistently spoken in favour of equality, dignity, and inclusion. Our national motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” affirms this commitment. But, our words must match our deeds. Our gay and transgender neighbours simply want to be able to work hard, build a life for themselves and care for their families – just like anyone else.

For more than 100 years, Guyana’s trade unions have secured critical protections for workers from all industries and backgrounds. The labour movement historically has stood on the front lines of some of the most important fights for justice. Today that legacy continues. That’s why CCWU and FITUG are proud to join the fight for more inclusive workplaces, a stronger Prevention of Discrimination Act and a more just and united Guyana.