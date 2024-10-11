Miami-bound American Airlines flight delayed due to missing panel

Last Updated on Friday, 11 October 2024, 13:47 by Denis Chabrol

American Airlines (AA) flight 1512, destined to leave Guyana for Miami, was Friday morning delayed by two hours due to a missing panel that was subsequently found, officials said.

The panel, which covered an emergency light, was detected as absent when pilots checked their cockpit indicators, sources said.

The panel was reportedly found at the back of a seat and subsequently installed.

AA flight 1512 was originally due to depart 7 AM but was now due to leave the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at 9 AM.