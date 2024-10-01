27 companies bid to market Guyana’s crude entitlement

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:09 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese-owned oil exploration company is among 27 companies that submitted bids to market Guyana’s crude entitlement from the three Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) officials did not announce the prices that were proposed and, instead, referred queries to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Bids were closed at 9 AM Tuesday, 1st October, 2024, the same date and time that the steel cabinets were unlocked and opened in the presence of a number of the companies’ representatives.

The selected company would be responsible for marketing Guyana’s crude entitlement for one year.

Guyana’s 2024 National Budget states that crude oil prices are expected to average US$83.3 per barrel.

With three production platforms operationalised, government projected that there would be 202 lifts of crude oil from the Stabroek Block, 25 of which are estimated for Guyana in 2024.