27 companies bid to market Guyana’s crude entitlement

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News, Oil & Gas Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:09 0

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 14:09 by Denis Chabrol

Bids inside one of the cabinets that was opened at 9 AM on 1st October, 2024

A Guyanese-owned oil exploration company is among 27 companies that submitted bids to market Guyana’s crude entitlement from the three Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) officials did not announce the prices that were proposed and, instead, referred queries to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Bids were closed at 9 AM Tuesday, 1st October, 2024, the same date and time that the steel cabinets were unlocked and opened in the presence of a number of the companies’ representatives.

The selected company would be responsible for marketing Guyana’s crude entitlement for one year.

Guyana’s 2024 National Budget states that crude oil prices are expected to average US$83.3 per barrel.

With three production platforms operationalised, government projected that there would be 202 lifts of crude oil from the Stabroek Block, 25 of which are estimated for Guyana in 2024.

  1. Equinor- Norway
  2. Trafigura Pte LTD – Singapore
  3. Oando Plc- Nigeria
  4. Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. Switzerland
  5. BP Oil International Limited- United Kingdom
  6. BK Holdings Limited- UK
  7. ExxonMobil Sales and Supplies LLC – United States
  8. Petraco Oil Company LimitedGuernsey
  9. Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited-Bahamas
  10. Adnoc Trading Limited- United Arab Emirates
  11. POTSA Total Energies Trading SA- Switzerland
  12. Chevron Products Company-USA
  13. VB Energy Trading Limited-London
  14. Cathay Petroleum Limited- Hong Kong
  15. Gunvor SA- Switzerland
  16. Glencore Energy UK Limited
  17. APIOil Oil UK Limited
  18. Vitol SA Switzerland (1 hour 7)
  19. Socar Trading S.A. Switzerland ( 1 hour 10 ) bid 19
  20. Springfield Energy Limited – Switzerland
  21. Bono Energy Limited-Nigeria
  22.  CNOOC (Trading) Singapore
  23. ENI Trading and Shipping Inc- United States
  24. Petrochina International (America) Inc- United States
  25. JE Energy Limited -London
  26. Unitec America Inc- United States
  27. SISPRO Inc (Guyana)

 

