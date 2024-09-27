Fire at DDL contained, no threat to distillery

Last Updated on Friday, 27 September 2024, 19:30 by Writer
A fire late Friday afternoon broke out at the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) power plant at Diamond, East Bank Demerara but it was quickly contained and posed no threat to the distillery, spokespersons said.
“The fire has now been contained to one building,” the Guyana Fire Service said in a brief statement.
A company spokesman later told Demerara Waves Online News that the distillery was “no longer under threat”. He promised to provide an update later Friday.
The fire service said it responded to a report that a generator was on fire, and upon arrival, firefighters discovered that chemical and fuel bonds, along with gas cylinders, were at risk.